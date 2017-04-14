Business April 14

H-E-B becomes largest private employer in Texas

H-E-B announced it is currently the largest single private employer in Texas, as it now employs over 100 thousand people.

According to Business Insider, H-E-B operates over 380 stores including superstores, supermarkets and gourmet markets, and intends to add nine new stores in Texas and six new stores in Mexico.

218 Co-op Gallery hosts preview party

218 Studioworks is turning into 218 Co-op Gallery in May, and will host a preview party and art show April 20.

Art will be up for purchase during the event as a part of Third Thursday festivities. Guests are invited to stop by other participating galleries including Dahlia Woods Gallery and The Price Center.

San Marcos welcomes Shine On yoga studio

Shine On Yoga, latest edition to the San Marcos yoga community, aims to bring the principles of yoga and service to local residents and enthusiasts. Pre-order memberships are available for purchase on Indiegogo’s site.

The studio’s creation has been in progress since January 2016 and intents to initial offer 40 classes each week, and then eventually offer 60-75 classes weekly.

Hays County announces allowing sale of alcoholic beverages until 2 a.m.

The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the ability of restaurants and bars with licenses to sell mixed drinks, wine, and beer in unincorporated areas of the county to sell until 2 a.m. Businesses had the stop sales at midnight before the ruling, which is effective immediately. The decision was made Tuesday, April 11.