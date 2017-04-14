The Pulse April 14

Schlitterbahn Lite Days are here

Easter weekend, April 14-16, Schlitterbahn will begin its “Lite Days.”

Specific parts of the waterpark are open for customers to come and enjoy the designated areas, according to New Braunfels.

For information regarding dates, times, locations and tickets, visit the New Braunfels webpage.

Things going on this Easter weekend in San Marcos

For students planning to stay in town over Easter break, Texas State’s website has a list of things to do.

From a body image talk at the Student Recreation Center to a show at Sewell Park, students can celebrate the holiday however they choose to.

For details on these events and more, click here.

University to participate in new organization

Texas State has been chosen to participate in a Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities program.

This program helps develop and enhance support services for college students.

The project’s goal is to improve students’ academic success, according to the Texas State website. For more information, check out this news release.

Texas State students win playwright awards

The Kennedy Center announced the recipients of the Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards, and Texas State was represented.

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award went to “No. 6” by T.J. Young from Texas State.

Texas State student Cambria G. Denim earned a 2nd place award for “Arabesque #1.”

Public library suffered damages from flood

The storms April 11 tore through parts of the ceiling at the San Marcos Public Library and destroyed more than a dozen computers.

Not all stock has been accounted for, but 14 public computer stations in classrooms and four staff work stations were damaged.