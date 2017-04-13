The Pulse April 13

Seven inches of rain floods San Marcos

Seven inches of rain flooded San Marcos April 11, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm caused flooding in certain areas around San Marcos including Juarez Street and Guadalupe Street. Many locations were also left without power for a few hours. Classes were cancelled at 2 p.m. and resumed at 5 p.m.

Crowdfunding to open Cattery Lounge

Cattery Lounge and Snackery has started a crowdfunding project to open a shop in San Marcos, according to the website.

The goal is to raise $40,000 in order to open a store in San Marcos. It has raised $1,370 so far. Donors and sponsors will receive perks depending on the amount of money they contribute to the cause.

Store bringing seasonal produce to San Marcos

Small Town Produce is opening to bring fresh produce to San Marcos, according to Community Impact.

The store will be open five days a week starting on Cinco de Mayo until Labor Day weekend. The store will sell fresh produce like watermelons and other seasonal products from personal farms.

The store will be located at 2601 Hunter Road.

Rock musical playing at the Price Center

The Price Center announced its upcoming production of “Blood Brothers.”

The rock musical will have six shows every Friday and Saturday from April 21 to May 6 at 7:20 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Tickets will be $15 and $10 for students and seniors.

Austin ISD’s school lunch debt paid off

After $10,000 donations, every delinquent student lunch account in Austin ISD is now paid off, according to Austin360.

After a blog post explained what occurs when students can’t pay their school lunch account, people responded by donating money and raised over $10,000. These donations helped pay off all the students’ debt.