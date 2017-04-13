Sports April 13

Away loss for baseball

The Bobcats were defeated by the Longhorns 9-2 April 11. Texas State’s overall record now stands at 20-14, with a Sun Belt Conference record of 7-5. The Bobcats will compete against the University of Louisiana Monroe April 13-15 in a three-game home series at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State golfers tie for 7th at Jim West Intercollegiate

The men’s golf team competed in the Jim West Intercollegiate April 10-11 at the Wolfdancer Golf Club. Senior Anthony McGeorge and freshman Logan Lockwood tied for seventh place, while the team finished ninth overall. Next up for the Bobcats is the Sun Belt Conference Championships, which will be held April 23-25 in Destin, Florida.

Lacrosse finishes the 2017 regular season

The men’s lacrosse team finished the 2017 regular season with a 6-3 record. Senior attackman Jacob Martin led the way for the Bobcats in goals with 22. Junior attackman Dillon Hanner led the team in points per game with 4.5, finishing with 20 goals and 20 assists. Senior goalie A.J. Anderson recorded over 12 saves per game at a .586 save percentage.

Maroon and Gold football scrimmage soon

It’s that time of the year again for the football team’s annual Maroon and Gold Spring Game April 15 at Bobcat Stadium. While the Bobcats have started their spring practices, the Maroon and Gold game is a preview for what the team looks like so far. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. April 15.

Softball to compete in three-game home series

The softball team will compete in a three-game home series against the University of Louisiana April 14-15. The Bobcats currently have a Sun Belt Conference record of 11-3 and are in second place behind Louisiana. The series kicks off with a doubleheader April 14 with games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.