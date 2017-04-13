Headlines April 13

Graduate College offers funding opportunities workshop

The Graduate College is offering a half-day workshop in LBJ Student Center April 13. From 12-5 p.m., students learn about the various opportunities that graduate school can offer.

The seminar will cover many topics, however, spots are limited. Students can reserve their place here.

Texas House representative hopes to protect Hazlewood Plan

A day away from the March 10 legislative deadline, Rep. J.M. Lozano introduced a bill that would affect the Hazlewood program, which offers free college tuition to veterans.

Instead of proposing legislation that would fix the spiraling cost of the program, Lozano filed House Bill 3766, which limits how many qualifiers can utilize this program. After a sparking rage from participants and others, Lozano promised he will introduce another piece of legislation to directly tackle the issues.

Election committee applications are now available through April 17

The election committee is looking for applicants to apply for a position on the committee now through 12 p.m. on April 17.

The committee includes two county employees, the heads of the county, Republican and Democratic parties and seven county residents selected through this process. The committee provides recommendations to the county election commission, as well as other responsibilities to ensure a safe and effective voting process in Hays County.

ITAC meets with Faculty Senate leaders

Kenneth Pierce, vice president, information technology and Dr. Carlos Solís, associate vice president, instructional technologies support met with faculty senate during the April 12, meeting to discuss technology concerns and the future of the TRACS application.

Due to the number of concerns directed towards the ITAC representatives regarding Microsoft office, research issues and Wi-Fi, Pierce and Solis were not able to discuss the TRACS issue at length.

Solis said TRACS is becoming out of date, it is over 10 years old and does not provide a lot of relevant functions for professor’s and their classes.

“We have essentially looked at what other institutions are doing and what we can do ourselves, and we have come up with a concept that we’re labeling the Digital Learning Environment,” Solis said. “The strategy is for us to shoot for a digital learning environment for Texas State rather than what is the next LMS”

LMS stands for Learning Management System, like TRACS.

Master of Science in nursing concept proposed

Faculty senators heard a proposal to sponsor the creation of a Master of Science in nursing in leadership and administration program. The program would be a hybrid of online courses with face-to-face meetings on the weekends.

The program intends to suit part-time nurses seeking to further their education and their careers. The faculty senate moved to support the addition of the program.