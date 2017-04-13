Business April 13

The Meadows Center hosts free yoga at Spring Lake

The Meadows Center is offering free 60-minute yoga classes at the Headwaters of Spring Lake April 22. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with the classes running from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats and water bottles. Normally the classes are $5 per person, with a maximum for 20 students.

Chick-Fil-A to host Easter Party for families

Chick-Fil-A will host an Easter Party April 17 at its location on 2213 S Interstate 35.

From 4-7 p.m., families can participate in a petting zoo, get some balloon animals and enjoy other activities for enjoyment and entertainment. Admission is free.

KZSM will host 1-hour broadcast to fund station

From April 28-29, KZSM will be broadcasting for 13 hours to raise funds for the station. KZSM is San Marcos’ own community radio station. Employees are calling the event Metal Mark’s Pajama Jam Telethon.

Metal Mark will start the broadcast with a live interview from Kill Storm. The station sees this as an opportunity for viewers to donate, but also become aware of what the station’s other shows offer.

Café Monet Studios host Ladies Night

From 6-8 p.m. April 21, Café Monet Studios is opening their doors for all ladies to come and master the lace pottery technique.

The studio encourages participants to invite their moms, sisters, girlfriends or come alone to meet new friends. The event is open to BYOB and snacks. Participants will receive 10 percent off of their pottery pieces.

Annual Farmer Fred’s Garden Spring Carnival is back

The annual Farmer Fred’s Garden Spring Carnival will include live music, Easter egg hunts and games for members of the community. The San Marcos tradition will take place at San Marcos Plaza Park from 6-9 p.m. April 13.

Although admission and events are free, concessions will be made available for an additional cost. Pictures with the Easter bunny will be offered for $3 cash.