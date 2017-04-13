The Scene April 13

Minds Matter tabling in the Quad

The Texas State Counseling Center and the Student Health Center are partnering to present Minds Matter, a mental health resource for students, families, friends, faculty and staff. This resource aims to raise awareness and enhance support for the mental health needs of the Texas State community.

Students can stop by the booth April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in The Quad.

Performance by Somos Musicos

The School of Music will present Somos Musicos, a concert series showcasing student performances. The concert is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early since seating is first come first serve.

Students can watch the concert from 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 13 in the Music Building Recital Hall.

Live on the Lawn concert in the park

Keep San Marcos Beautiful will host Live on the Lawn, formerly called the Spring Concert Series. The concert will feature sustainability themes, vendors and a performance by The Revs, a soulful rock band.

Family friendly activities begin at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the San Marcos Plaza Park.

Eptic, Must Die and Gentlemen’s Club performing at The Marc

The Marc will present Eptic, Must Die and Gentlemen’s Club. The electronic dance music inspired bands are expected to blow the night away with their unique beats.

San Martians can listen to the local bands starting at 8 p.m. April 13 at The Marc.