Men’s golf places ninth in Jim West Intercollegiate

The Texas State men’s golf team hosted the Jim West Intercollegiate April 10-11 at Wolfdancer Golf Club in Bastrop, Texas.

The Bobcats finished ninth overall, shooting a nine over-par 585. Taking the top spot, with a player finishing in the top three, was Rice who put up a total two-under par 574.

Originally scheduled to be a three-round event, the tournament was called in the middle of the third round due to severe weather.

Senior Anthony McGeorge and freshman teammate Logan Lockwood concluded the rain shortened event tied for seventh place on the leaderboard after both shot a total three-under par 141.

McGeorge put together a two-under par 70 in round one, that included five birdies. He followed up with a one-under par 71 in round two, adding another three birdies to his total.

Lockwood opened the tournament with an even par 72 in round one. Round two saw Lockwood matching his career best single round score with a three-under 69.

Finishing in a three-way tie for 14th place was Juan Carlos Benitez, who participated in the tournament as an individual. Benitez carded rounds of 76 and 69 for a total two-round even par 144.

Sophomore Chase Ambrose came in tied at 38th overall after round one saw him shoot a six-over par 78 before rebounding in the second round with an even par 72. Ambrose ended the tournament with total eight-over par 183.

Rounding out the men’s team was senior David Faraudo Godinez and freshman Inigo Bernaran. Godinez carded rounds of 78 and 75 for a nine-over 180. Bernaran finished with matching scores of 79 and a total 14-over par 186.

The Bobcats now turn their focus to the Sun Belt Conference Championships which will take place in Destin, Florida. The event will take place over three days from April 23-25.