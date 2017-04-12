Baseball falls short 9-2 to Texas

The Texas State baseball team fell short to the Texas Longhorns 9-2 Tuesday in Austin, Texas, at the UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Bobcats beat the Longhorns on March 21 at Bobcat Ballpark in extra innings 11-10, however fell short in the second matchup of the season.

Texas State dropped their overall record to 20-14, and have a 7-5 Sun Belt Conference record.

In the first inning, the Longhorns came off with the lead, scoring four runs while the Bobcats were held scoreless.

It was not until the fourth inning when Texas State scored two runs—which were the only two runs the Bobcats would score.

The Longhorns proceeded to score two runs in both the fifth and the eighth inning, and at the end of the game, the Bobcats were defeated 9-2.

Texas State made five pitching changes throughout the game. Both junior right handed pitcher Cam Baird and sophomore left handed pitcher Anthony Pagano pitched the most innings.

Baird pitched a total of 2.2 innings and had four hits, five runs and one strikeout. Pagano pitched a total of 2.1 innings and had two hits, two runs and two strikeouts.

In total, the Bobcats were at bat 33 times while the Longhorns were at bat 31 times.

Texas State had two runs and eight hits, while junior outfielder Teddy Hoffman lead the Bobcats in both base running and fielding.

Next up, the Bobcats will compete in a three-game home series at Bobcat Ballpark against the University of Louisiana Monroe April 13-15.