The Scene April 11

Market Day on the Quad

Student Involvement is hosting vendors from the surrounding business community in the Quad.

Vendors will be selling their wares, goods and food for a variety of prices.

Students can peruse the booths from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 in the Quad.

Women in mathematics exhibit

Students can celebrate Mathematics Awareness Month at Alkek Library by checking out the Women In Mathematics exhibit. The display will have materials by and about women in mathematics.

The exhibit is inspired by the movie “Hidden Figures,” and it features selections of mathematicians from current Texas State University students.

The exhibit will be available until May 31 at various times at the Alkek Library 2nd Floor Exhibit Cases.

Dr. Barbara Sanders speaks at Civil Discourse Series

The Alkek Library will present Dr. Barbara Sanders, who will begin a discussion to promote the library as a neutral zone and safe place for students. This section of the series will discuss how words matter, and how to listen first and respond second.

Students can participate is the conversation from 12-1 p.m. April 11 in the Alkek Library Open Theater on the 2nd floor.

Johnny Smith presents how Cassius Clay became Muhammad Ali

The History Department will present a discussion on The Riddle of Cassius Clay, Malcom X and the Making of Muhammad Ali. Johnny Smith, assistant professor at Georgia Tech, will discuss how Cassius Clay became Muhammad Ali, and why he was the most polarizing athlete in America during the 1960s.

The discussion will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Alkek Teaching Theater.

Will Hoge performing at Cheatham Street

Cheatham Street Warehouse will host Will Hoge for a night of live music. Hoge grew up in Franklin, Tennessee, and drove his bus to different music venues and wrote songs along the way.

He also uses storytelling to drive home the sounds of country and rock and roll.

Locals can watch the performance April 11 at the Cheatham Street Warehouse. Doors open at 8 p.m.