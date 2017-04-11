The Pulse April 11

Planning for the Inevitable at the library

The city of San Marcos is having a Planning for the Inevitable event, according to the city’s event calendar.

The event will be free and open to the public.

The planning event will take place April 11 at the San Marcos Public Library. It will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

River protection group concerned with Cape’s Dam removal

The Texas Rivers Protection Association is concerned with the removal of Cape’s Dam, according to Corridor News.

The river protection group sent a letter to City Council addressing recommendations against the removal of the dam. The group also asked the city to file a National Environmental Policy Act, Environmental Assessment report if officials uphold their decision.

H-E-B donated to local forestry program

H-E-B donated to the San Marcos Urban Forestry program, according to Corridor News.

The company donated $2,700, plus other materials to the forestry program March 29. The program aims to increase awareness about tree care.

The donated items included were tree owner manuals and children’s coloring books.