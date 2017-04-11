Sports April 11

Baseball loses second straight series

The baseball team lost to the Little Rock Trojans 6-5 in the third and deciding game of the series. This is the second straight series lost to Sun Belt Conference opponents for the Bobcats. Teddy Hoffman, junior right fielder, went 4-4 in addition to his team-high 11th home run of the season in the loss.

Texas State tennis finish weekend trip 1-1

The tennis team split its weekend matches in Arlington 1-1. The Bobcats beat Arkansas State 4-3 April 8 after a tiebreaker set. UTA swept the Bobcats 4-0 during their match on April 9. The Bobcats’ overall record dropped to 6-10 and Sun Belt Conference record to 2-2.

Softball sweeps over South Alabama

The softball team swept the South Alabama Jaguars 3-0 in the weekend series in Alabama. The Bobcats held the Jaguars scoreless in in the weekend series after a doubleheader win on April 8 and a 3-0 win on April 9. Texas State is now 29-8 overall and 11-3 in the Sun Belt Conference hanging on to second place.