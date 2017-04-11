Headlines April 11

Dash 4 Donuts

The San Marcos Police Officer’s Association invites the community to participate April 29 in the annual Dash 4 Donuts 4-mile race.

Proceeds will go toward a San Marcos Police Officer Benevolent Fund and the SMPOA to benefit students at the local high school. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the 100 block of Edward Gary.

Texas State honors those who have passed away

Texas State University will hold its annual Bobcat Pause Memorial Service April 12 in the LBJ Ballroom to honor campus community members who have passed away.

The reception will start at 5:15 and the event will be at 6 p.m. Bobcat Pause is sponsored by the Student Foundation and the Dean of Students Office.

Advisors prepare students for fall semester

Texas State PACE advisors will give a presentation April 13 about how to transition and be prepared for the upcoming semester.

The event will take place in the Undergraduate Academic Center lobby from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided, along with free T-shirts for the first 30 attendees.

Alkek invites students to be a part of lunch poetry

The Alkek Library will host a poetry reading April 13 from 12-1 p.m.

Featured readers will be members from the university community who will cite aloud their original works or favorite poems from other poets. The event will be on the second floor behind the staircase. Food will not be provided.

Inauguration of student body president and vice president

Connor Clegg and Colton Duncan will be sworn-in as student body president and vice president April 12 at 3 p.m. by the LBJ statue in the Quad.

Attendees are encouraged to speak with the new administration about the vision for the 2017-18 school year. Refreshments will be provided.