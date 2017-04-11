Business April 11

Businesses will host events to bring awareness to sexual assault

Local businesses in San Marcos, along with Hays Caldwell Women’s Center, will host several events in the upcoming weeks for Sexual Assault Awareness month.

Businesses include Taproom Pub, Kiva, Tantra Coffee House, Ella Lofts, Stonewall and the Hays County courthouse.

Price center hosts brunch for Easter Sunday

The Price Center is hosting a Champagne Brunch Buffet April 16 to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Entrees will include braised rosemary lamb, lemon, garlic shrimp and Greek chicken prepared by chef Ray Abazi. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Main Street honors hair salon

The San Marcos Main Street Program extended the first Downtown Business of the Month award to San Marcos Hair Company.

Main Street recognized the business for the impacting contributions it has given to the community and supporting San Marcos High School. Main Street will award inspiring local downtown businesses each month.

ArtStartArt to benefit student artists

Texas State University is one of three schools selected where students who create studio art will get an opportunity to sell their work through the ArtStartArt program.

The first sale launched April 10, and will feature 250 artists in the university-level for the next three weeks. Purchased pieces will go directly to student artists to fund their education.