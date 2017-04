Texas State honors those who have passed away

Texas State University will hold its annual Bobcat Pause Memorial Service April 12 in the LBJ Ballroom to honor campus community members who have passed away.

The reception will start at 5:15 and the event will be at 6 p.m. Bobcat Pause is sponsored by the Student Foundation and the Dean of Students Office.

http://sfoundation.dos.txstate.edu/events/bp.html