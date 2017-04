The Texas Rivers Protection Association is concerned with the removal of Cape’s Dam, according to Corridor News.

The river protection group sent a letter to City Council addressing recommendations against the removal of the dam. The group also asked the city to file a National Environmental Policy Act, Environmental Assessment report if officials uphold their decision.

https://smcorridornews.com/letters-call-for-resolution-regarding-capes-dam-and-thompsons-island/