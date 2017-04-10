Environmental aspect of Riverfest returns

Texas State’s Environment and Sustainability Committee created the Green Cat Challenge Awards to recognize those committed to ecological practices and helping the environment.

The awards will be given April 21 at Riverfest, which takes place at Sewell Park. Riverfest is the annual spring concert and festival that is sponsored by the Student Association for Campus Activities.

Dr. Rebecca Bell-Metereau, chairman of the Faculty Senate’s Environment and Sustainability Committee, plans the award ceremony with other committee members.

“At Texas State, a lot of people are doing great work, but no one knows about it,

Bell-Meterau said. “We want more synergy, and to get people recognized for it.”

Bell-Meterau hopes the Green Cat Challenge Awards will encourage the Texas State community to get involved in sustaining the environment.

One reason the awards were created was to bring back an environmental aspect to Riverfest.

“When Riverfest started, it was more of an educational effort,” Bell-Meterau said. “The activities had people go on into the river to look for certain plants and fish.”

The Green Cat Challenge Awards include nine categories of prizes. These categories consist of university members, students, organizations and departments that have commitment toward sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

The Faculty Senate’s Environment and Sustainability Committee plans to give winners prizes, such as gift certificates or eco-friendly items.

The selection committee for the awards will look at evidence of sustained commitment through research or programs, environmental efforts and dedication to Texas State’s values, as reflected by compliance with university policies.

To nominate an organization or person for the award, those interested must fill out the Green Cat Challenge Awards Nomination Form. Nominations and supplementary materials should be submitted to rb12@txstate.edu by 4 p.m. April 14.