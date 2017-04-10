Bobcats split weekend tennis matches in Arlington

The Texas State tennis team split their weekend games against Sun Belt Conference teams Arkansas State and UT Arlington at the UTA Tennis Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Bobcats took down Arkansas State 4-3 after a last set tie breaker that ended in their favor Saturday. In the Sunday match, UT Arlington swept the Bobcats 4-0.

In the first game, Texas State jumped out in front with the first point of the game after winning two doubles matches.

Eva Dench, senior tennis player, and Alex Jones, junior tennis player, defeated Arkansas State’s Victoria Pisani and Sabrina Jeresic during the top-seeded match.

Ana Perez, sophomore tennis player, and Julia Navajo-Melendez, sophomore tennis player, won their doubles match 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match.

After Navajo-Melendez and Perez won their singles matches, the Bobcats were on top of Arkansas State 3-0.

The Red Wolves quickly answered with three straight match points tying the score 3-3.

The game winning point was decided after a tie breaker match between Pippa Carr, senior tennis player, and Jeresic. Carr took the match 7-6, and helped the Bobcats in the win against the Red Wolves.

Sunday, the Bobcats were defeated 4-0 by the UTA Mavericks.

UT Arlington took the doubles point with a win in the No. 3 match and No. 2 match. The No.1 match was called unfinished.

Carr fell short to UT Arlington’s Agustina Serio in two sets during match No. 2. Jones lost her two sets 6-1 to Carla Cerdan-Vives in match No. 6. Dench ended the game after a loss during match No. 1.

With the weekend split, the Bobcats overall record dropped to 6-10 and 2-2 in Sun Belt Conference. The Bobcats will be back at Bobcat Tennis Complex against UT- Rio Grande Valley April 15 at 11 a.m.