The Scene April 7

Philosophy symposium featuring student work

Phi Sigma Tau will present the annual Texas State Philosophy Symposium featuring presentations of some of the best undergraduate and graduate student work from across the region. Submitted papers will be reviewed, and the best will be selected for inclusion into the program.

Students can attend the symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 in Comal Room 116.

Bookbinding workshop to open dialogue about Veterans

Drew Mattot will work with campus participants in the Veteran Paper Workshop. Unserviceable uniforms will be repurposed to bind books. Former members of the military can share stories of their personal experiences wile participating in the event.

Members and non-members of the veteran community are invited to attend the workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Joann Cole Mitte Texas State Galleries.

Yarn at the public library

The San Marcos Public Library invites all fiber folks to come and enjoy sewing, knitting or crocheting in good company.

Those who are interested can participate in the creative process from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 7 at the San Marcos Public Library.

Western swing festival on the square

Mark your calendars for a weekend of live music and fun for the whole family at the 25th annual Swing on the Square festival. There will be music on the streets of downtown, street dance, brew hopping, farmers’ and arts market, a cowboy gospel show and kids activities.

Have a swinging time April 7-9 on the square in San Marcos.

Friends of the Library book sale

The City Park Recreation Hall will host its spring book sale. Book sale officials will charge $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardcovers.

Students, locals and more can pick up an old read or find a new one at the book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at the event.