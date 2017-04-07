The Pulse April 7

Spring Carnival coming soon

Farmer Fred’s Garden Spring Carnival will take place April 13, according to Tour San Marcos.

Admission to the carnival is free. There will be games, prizes, candy, live music and an egg hunt.

The event will take place at San Marcos Plaza Park and will run 6-9 p.m.

Local high school student awarded study trip to Germany

A San Marcos High School student was awarded a summer study trip to Germany with all expenses paid, according to Corridor News.

The student was selected as a national winner after scoring in the 98th percentile on the Level 2 2017 National German Exam for high school students. He is one of 44 students across the U.S. selected to receive the award.

YouTube’s live TV streaming services take off

YouTube launched its live television streaming services in five major U.S. cities, according to Tech Crunch.

The service will cost $35 a month. Customers will be able to stream a large amount of cable channels on up to three devices simultaneously. YouTube TV will provide channels like ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, Disney, CW, ESPN, SyFY and more.