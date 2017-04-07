Business April 7

The Emmett and Miriam McCoy Foundation make donation

The Emmett and Miriam McCoy Foundation donated $900,000 towards the San Marcos Academy Bears’ new athletic field. Miriam McCoy presented her donation on March 8 to SMA President Jimmie Scott and Vice President for Development Bobby Dupree.

Salons support SMRF during Earth Month

AKYA, an Aveda Salon owned by Neil Ely and Kelvon Hansen in San Marcos, has partnered with the international Aveda Corporation to donate to the San Marcos River Foundation during Earth Month in April.

Aveda has worked since 1999 to donated $50 million to support clean water projects. AKYA is located at 125 Moore Street, Suite 101.

San Marcos Senior Social Club hosts ‘Dinner and a Show’

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation is throwing a 50 + SMASH party “Dinner and a Show” 6-9 p.m. May 5 at the San Marcos Activity Center. The event will feature “The Magic of Robert Tarry,” and a Cinco De Mayo themed fajita dinner catered by Chuy’s.

Tickets cost $10 and spots can be reserved by visiting the Parks and Recreation Main Office at 401 E. Hopkins or the San Marcos Activity Center at 501 E. Hopkins, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/sanmarcostx/Home.

Price Center, Veronique Hahn to offer ‘Arts & Crafts for Fun’

The Price Center and local artist Veronique Hahn will offer an open-session, adult “Arts & Crafts for Fun’ class every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m., welcoming donations instead of charging a fee.