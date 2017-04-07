Sports April 7

Track and field to compete in Walnut, California

The track and field team is on the road to compete in a tournament. The Bobcats will travel to Walnut, California to compete at the Mt. Sac Relays. The tournament will take place April 14-15 at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.

Texas State softball defeats UT in extra innings

The softball team beat the University of Texas Longhorns 2-1 April 5 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The win came in the ninth inning after Jaelyn Young, junior catcher, hit a single over third base sending Bailee Carter, freshman second baseman, home.

Baseball earned another win at home

The baseball team defeated the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley 11-9 April 5 at Bobcat Ballpark. Teddy Hoffman, junior outfielder, hit his ninth home run of the season. This places him second in the Sun Belt Conference in home runs, one behind the leader Kevin Woodall Jr. from Coastal Carolina.

Football set for first spring scrimmage

The football team will play its spring game April 15 at 11 a.m. The start of the season will take place Sept. 2 against Houston Baptist. Texas State will then play defending Sun Belt Conference champion Appalachian State Sept. 16 at home.

Women’s tennis finish out conference matchups

The women’s tennis team will travel to Arlington to compete in two Sun Belt Conference matchups against Arkansas State and UT Arlington. These are the last conference match ups before the Sun Belt Championship Tournament. The Bobcats are 1-1 in the conference, and are looking to improve their record.