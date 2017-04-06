The Scene April 6

Peace paper project on campus

Drew Mattot will speak about his experience with the Veteran Paper Workshop April 6. The talk will take place at the Joann Cole Mitte Texas State Galleries on the second floor.

The talk is free and will highlight the experience Mattot has had through the open dialogues of the program.

Film series to screen refugee movie

On April 6, the Quetzal Critical Film Series will continue with a showing of “The School of Babel,” a movie about refugees arriving to a school in Paris.

The viewing is free and will begin at 6:30 p.m. The film is expected to end at around 8 p.m.

Free performance at Live on the Lawn concert series

The next performance in the Live on the Lawn concert series will be held at Plaza Park April 6.

The San Martian Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m., and family-friendly activities will take place prior to the concert at 6:30 p.m.

All concerts on the Live on the Lawn series are free.

Free yoga at the public library

Yogis of all ages and levels are invited to a free yoga class April 6.

The class will be held on 625 E. Hopkins St. at the San Marcos Public Library. The free session will begin at 6 p.m.

More information can be found by calling 512-393-8200

Kyle Park to perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse

Kyle Park, country singer from Austin, will perform in San Marcos. Park is known for his very organic writing process. San Marcos fans can see Kyle Park in concert April 6 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 and the concert starts at 8 p.m.