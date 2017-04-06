The Pulse April 6

MAKE Lab at Texas State

Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to Alkek Library to explore technology and bring imagination to life with hands-on projects from the MAKE Lab.

The MAKE Lab is brought to various locations throughout San Marcos to support community engagement and has workshops using design-based technologies, according to Corridor News.

The event is free, but registration is required. You can register by phone at 512-393-8200 or online at sanmarcostx.gov/libraryregistration.

How San Marcos will celebrate Earth Day

San Marcos will celebrate Earth Day April 21-22 at the San Marcos Plaza Park located on 401 E. Hopkins.

There will be something for everyone, including live music, art, a kid’s area, educational booths and more. All of the activities are free and open to the public, according to Corridor News.

Float Fest lineup announced

It’s time to air up your tubes and get ready to head down to this year’s Float Fest.

Artists such as Cage The Elephant, Mac Miller and Mike Jones will be performing.

The festival will be held July 22-23 with camping, floating and carnival options. For more information, visit the festival website.

Video of Texas State student bashing anti-abortion posters goes viral

On April 3 around 10:30 a.m., a video of a Texas State student bashing anti-abortion posters near the Stallions went viral.

@theEmmaBrockway tweeted out the video that has since been liked and retweeted by thousands.

No one is to say whether the graphic pictures are the reasons this man was upset or his own personal beliefs. Watch the video here.

Texas lawmakers are considering making fantasy sports legal

In a non-binding opinion in January 2016, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton equated paid fantasy sports sites to online gambling, which is illegal.

One fantasy football-playing Democrat in the legislature filed a measure that would protect Texans who play the online games from repercussion.

The measure will be considered in a hearing Monday, while a Republican filed a similar bill in the Senate, according to Amarillo Globe News.