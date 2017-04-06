Texas State beats Texas 2-1 in extra innings

The Texas State softball team took a 2-1 win over Texas Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium after nine innings.

This specific game was dedicated to the Go 4 the Goal, Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer organization. Both teams wore gold shoe laces to raise awareness of pediatric cancer.

The Bobcats auctioned off a gold helmet that the team signed to raise money and awareness. The total amount donated was $818.

The Bobcats overall record improved to 26-8, while the Big 12 Conference team dropped to 20-15 for the season.

Both teams struggled to score in the first two innings leaving the score 0-0 until the bottom of the third.

Starting off the bottom of the third for Texas State was second baseman Bailee Carter. She singled to centerfield and stole second off a bunt.

A single to right field by centerfielder Christiana McDowell was enough to get Carter home with one out. The Bobcats ended the inning leading 1-0.

The teams went scoreless during the next two innings, until Texas answered with an unearned run in the top of the sixth. This run tied the score 1-1, which led the teams to head into extra innings.

With one out, the Bobcats loaded the bases with Ariel Ortiz, junior shortstop, up at bat. However, Ortiz struck out giving the Bobcats two outs with the bases still loaded.

Designated hitter, Jaelyn Young, hit a single to left field forcing Carter to go home and score the run needed to end the game.

Pitching for the Bobcats was junior pitcher, Randi Rupp. She pitched all nine innings for Texas State with seven strikeouts and five hits. In the top of the first inning, Rupp pitched her 800th career strikeout.

The win improved Rupp’s record to 16-5 compared to Texas’ Paige Von Sprecken 5-3.

Overall the Bobcats had seven hits, two RBIs and four errors. Carter scored both runs for the team.

Texas State will compete in a three-game series against South Alabama April 8-9. The doubleheader will begin Saturday with games set at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.