Sports April 6

Baseball compete away in three-game series

The Texas State baseball team will compete in a three-game series this weekend against Little Rock. The Bobcats will travel away to Little Rock, Arkansas, and the series will begin Friday and end Sunday at Gary Hogan Field. The last three-game series the Bobcats competed in was against Arkansas State, where Texas State lost 2-1.

Texas State baseball defeats Prairie View A&M

The Texas State baseball team defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 10-1 Tuesday at the Bobcat Ballpark. Sophomore second baseman Jonathan Ortega hit his sixth home run of the season, and his third in three straight games. This was the 32nd straight time the Bobcats defeated the Panthers.

Women’s golf earns individual medalist

The women’s golf team competed in the 2017 Web.com Intercollegiate at the Marsh Landing Country Club April 3-4. The Bobcats tied for fifth in the tournament with totals of 304 and 309 for a 36-hole total of 613. Freshman Sasikarn Somboonsup finished first overall, earning individual medalist honors with her 4-under 140. She had a career best of 4-under 68 in round one and an even-par 72 in round two.

Women’s tennis will finish out conference matchups

The women’s tennis team will travel to Arlington to compete in two Sun Belt Conference matchups against Arkansas State and UT Arlington. These are the last two games of the conference, and the times will be announced soon. The matches will be played at the UTA Tennis Center. The Bobcats are currently 1-1 in the conference.