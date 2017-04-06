Not on My Campus partners with Student Government

Student Government partnered with Texas State’s chapter of Not on My Campus for its “Breaking the Silence” dialogue, another installment to the Bobcats United series.

Jemm Corona-Morris, representative of the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, acted as the mediator for the event and pitched questions from the audience to a panel of local experts.

The panel included Dr. Gilda Garcia, director of Equity and Access and Title IX coordinator, Dr. Margarita Arellano, associate vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Kelsey Banton, health promotion specialist, and Brooklyn Boreing, co-founder and co-president of NOMC.

Audience members were able to anonymously send in questions pertaining to sexual assault through text message, and the panel answered.

Corona-Morris and the panelists wished more men were present in the audience, however, they continued to discuss men’s issues pertaining to sexual assault.

The panelists discussed issues within sexual assault such as making a Title IX report, drinking at parties and the rise of reports on campus.

According to Garcia, the number of reported sexual assaults at Texas State has increased by 50 percent in recent years.

“If somebody said ‘I need help,’ someone here would help them—that’s Texas State,” Garcia said. “I wish we didn’t have to talk about rape culture. I want to talk about how we can increase respect on campus everyday.”

The discussion took place at 5:30 p.m. April 3 in the LBJ Student Center Teaching Theater.