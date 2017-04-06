Business April 6

Author Wes Ferguson to host book release, reading and signing

Author Wes Ferguson will release his new book, “The Blanco River,” April 8 at the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center in Kyle starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the Burdine Johnson Foundation and is free and open to the public, according to a Texas State news release.

Texas Senate votes on tuition and financial aid bills

Senate Bills 18 and 19 were approved Tuesday by the Texas Senate.

SB 19 states tuition and fees would freeze for the next two academic years. SB 18 repeals a 2003 state law requiring 15 percent of tuition used for need-based student financial aid. SB 19 was approved 29-2 and SB 18 was approved 20-11, according to the Statesman.

Arts and crafts for fun class at the Price Center

Local artist Veronique Hahn will be teaching an adult arts and crafts class once a week every Tuesday in The Price Center’s multipurpose room.

The class will be held from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, however, donations are encouraged. Donations will all go to the Price Center. Class size will be limited to 12 participants.