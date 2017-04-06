Headlines April 6

Bond open house session

The second open house about the May 6 bond election will be held April 12 at Cuauhtemoc Hall on Patton Street in San Marcos.

The information session begins at 6 p.m., and will allow city staff to talk to the community about public safety and library projects. Another session will be held on May 1.

Jude Prather to be nominated Charter Review Commission

Mayor Thomaides, consider approval, by motion, appointed Jude Prather to the Charter Review Commission.

The Charter Review Commission has held weekly meetings since January to complete its review of the Charter. There are still a few meetings left before completion and staff will update Mr. Prather on the progress, according to Corridor News.

Engineering firm completing Spring Lake Dam repairs announced

Texas State University contracted Freese and Nichols, Inc. to repair damage from the October 2015 flood on the Spring Lake Dam.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is the lead federal agency working with the university on the project. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are also providing assistance. The project is set to being within the next few months, according to Corridor News.

Election voter registration deadline approaching

The deadline for residents to file a change of address or register for the upcoming elections is April 6.

Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than the deadline, and voter registration applications are available online. According to the San Marcos Record, the election will include two new fire stations, expansion of the 911 call center, the San Marcos CISD $107.3 million bond election and a $30 million bond that would be used for library improvements.