Sports April 5

Baseball still ahead after weekend loss

After losing its first conference series of the season against Arkansas State, the baseball team is looking to bounce back. The team will face the University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley at 6:15 p.m. April 5 at Bobcat Ballpark. After two losses this weekend, the Bobcats still sit atop the Sun Belt West Division standings with a 6-3 conference record.

Track and field competed in Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational

The track and field team competed in the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational this weekend. The Bobcats recorded 26 top 10 Sun Belt Conference marks. Junior Chelsie Decoud cleared 1.85 meters in the high jump. The height is tied for the highest in the nation. She broke a school record and has a new personal best.

Softball heads to Alabama

The softball team will travel April 8-9 to Mobile, Alabama to compete in a three-game series against South Alabama. The Bobcats will compete in a doubleheader April 8 with the first game at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. The series will close out with the final game at 1 p.m. April 9.

Tennis heads to Arlington

The women’s tennis team will travel April 8-9 to Arlington to compete in two Sun Belt Conference games against Arkansas State and UT-Arlington. The Bobcats are 5-9 overall and 1-1 in the conference. These two matchups are the last of the conference before the Sun Belt Conference Tournament takes place April 20-23 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Volleyball hosts upcoming Bobcat Golf Classic

The volleyball team will host its annual Bobcat Golf Classic at 1 p.m. April 14. The event will be held at the Bandit Golf Club in New Braunfels. In addition to the tournament, there will be different competitions for individuals. A dinner and auction will be held promptly after the tournament.