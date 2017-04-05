Somboonsup tops leaderboard as round three of the Web.com Intercollegiate gets cancelled

The Texas State women’s golf team took part in the Jacksonville University hosted Web.com Intercollegiate.

The two day 54-hole event was shortened to just 36-holes due to weather conditions that led to the cancelling of the third round.

The Bobcats carded a round one 304 and a round two 309 for a total 36-hole 613. Texas State concluded the event tied for fifth behind Jacksonville, Florida International, Cincinnati and East Tennessee who finished first with a 22-over par 558.

Freshman Sasikarn Somboonsup led the Bobcats shooting a career best four-under par 68 in round one followed by an even par 72 in the second round for a total 140 over 36 holes.

On her way to her first-place finish, Somboonsup sunk six birdies to only two bogeys in round one and seven birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys in round two.

Sophomore Anne-Charlotte Mora ended tied for 28th overall with a 36-hole total 154. Mora put together matching rounds of 77, notching up a total 12 bogeys and two double bogeys to only six birdies.

Tying for 52nd was freshman Sean Yi Yip. Yip turned in identical rounds of 79 for a 14-over par 158.

Senior Raksha Phadke and sophomore Sarah White both tied for 68th overall, with matching scores of 17-over par 161s.

Rounding things out was senior, Millie Saroha who took part in the tournament as an individual. Saroha carded rounds of 80 and 78 for a total 36-hole 158 and tied for 52nd overall with five other players.

With the regular season now over, Texas State looks to defend it’s 2016 title in the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship. The event will take place April 17-19, at the Fighting Joe Course in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.