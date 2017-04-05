Headlines April 5

Mayor speaks at student government meeting

Mayor John Thomaides spoke at the April 3 Student Government meeting to give Bobcats a look into the local government in San Marcos.

Thomaides is looking into parks and recreational issues such as overcrowding and littering. Additionally, the city is looking for a person to fill the City Manager position.

Texas State hosts MAKE lab

The MAKE Lab will be held at Alkek from 2-4 p.m. April 9 for children ages 7-12.

This lab supports College of Education students in exploring the use of inexpensive technologies for brainstorming, learning, art creation and more. The event is free, but registration is required at sanmarcostx.gov/libraryregistration.

Passed legislation

Student Government passed a piece of legislation April 3 regarding the translation feature being added to the university website.

The new feature will allow website visitors to translate the page to Spanish.

Combat and Disability roundtable

The Common Experience and Department of History will be sponsoring a round table from 4-5:30 p.m. April 5 in LBJ Student Center Room 3-10.1.

The dialogue will be focused on war pertaining to the Common Experience book. Featured guests include Dr. Sanders Marble, Dr. Audra Jennings and Dr. Carl Van Aacken.

Emergency pieces

Nine pieces of legislation were added to the Student Government agenda April 3. They were deemed as emergency pieces in order to be voted on immediately.

All nine pieces were passed, including one resolution to bring back the Student Health Insurance for Domestic Students.