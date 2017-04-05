Business April 5

Texas HECB approves new science program

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has authorized Texas State University to offer a Master of Science in Respiratory Care degree program via distance education.

The MSRC program will consist of 24 hours of core respiratory care curriculum, with additional 12 hour concentrations in either leadership or polysomnography. The program will begin enrolling students in the fall of 2017.

Mural to be painted

Central Texas area artists are being called by the City of San Marcos to design and create a mural for the Rio Vista Pool Restroom.

The deadline to apply is at 5 p.m. April 17. Materials will be provided for the artists and the stipend for this project is $3,700.

Brew Hop

Downtown San Marcos will be hosting Brew Hop from 4-7 p.m. April 8.

12 local business will pair up with Central Texas breweries. Participants will be able to sample a variety of the area’s finest brews. Tickets are on sale for $25. Purchase includes a Love Downtown reusable handbag and a 2017 Brew Hop Glass.

Spring Extravaganza!

The Trends & Traditions Boutique located at 1917 Dutton Dr. will be hosting a Spring Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 5.

Registering for the event will allow customers to win free things. There will be giveaways all day. The event is free for all.

Open full-time job position

The Marshall’s Office of San Marcos is looking for a full-time Code Compliance Sanitarian.

Duties include performing environmental health inspections using professional skills and comprehensive environmental health knowledge relative to area of assignment.

The starting salary will be $19.97-$25.00 hourly.