Bobcats beat Panthers in 10-1 decision

The Texas State baseball team defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers for the 32nd straight time after a 10-1 beat down Tuesday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The 40th matchup between the Bobcats and the Panthers began as a defensive bout with both teams sharing plays to hold the game scoreless for the first two innings.

Junior right-fielder Teddy Hoffman was responsible for the Bobcats conference-tying 28th double-play in the bottom of the second after a diving catch in shallow left-field.

The Bobcat offense came alive in the bottom of the third after sophomore second baseman Jonathan Ortega nailed his sixth homerun of the season and third homerun in three games. Ortega’s solo shot was followed by four straight singles leading to two Bobcat runs.

Ortega couldn’t place a specific reason for his recent success, but mentioned how his work in the offseason with Bobcat hitting coach Stephen Trout is starting to pay off.

“I’m just trying to stick to my approach and my plan is actually working,” Ortega said. “I just try to hit the ball hard. I don’t try to do too much for myself, and it’s been working lately.”

The Bobcat defense continued to execute at a high level in the top of the fourth as they turned their second double play of the game, the Sun Belt Conference leading 29th of the season.

Texas State assistant coach Jeremy Fikac in addition to his praise of junior pitcher Cam Baird said that he thinks this is one of the best defensive teams the Bobcats have ever had due to their athleticism.

“When you’re athletic and go make a break on the ball like Teddy did and you then get up and double somebody up, and Ortega made an unbelievable play on a ball running in and then we pull double plays when we need to turn them,” Fikac said. “It’s a tribute to our defense.”

The offense exploded for a five-hit seven-run in the bottom of the seventh inning, which tied the season-high for runs in one inning.

The spark for this offensive onslaught was when Texas State head coach Ty Harrington’s fiery conversation with home plate umpire Thomas Walkoviak led to the ejection of the coach.

Both teams remained scoreless for the last two frames, ending the game 10-1.

The Bobcats are back in action April 5, as they take on the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.