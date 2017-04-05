The Scene April 5

German film screening

The Department of Modern Languages is screening the German film “Sommersturm.” The film showing is only open to currently enrolled German students.

Students can watch the film for free from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 5 in Centennial Hall, Room G02.

Transgender advocate and activist speaking on campus

Janet Mock, best-selling author, TV host, advocate and transgender activist, will be speaking on campus to discuss topics addressed in her upcoming book. Mock’s story of growing up trans caught the nation’s attention in 2011. Since then, she’s become one of the most influential trans women and millennial leaders in media.

The event will be from 7-8 p.m. April 5 at the LBJ Student Center Teaching Theater.

The Sisters Morales Band to perform at music history exhibit

The Center for Texas Music History presents the 17th annual Texas Music History Unplugged exhibit, featuring The Sisters Morales Band. The Sisters Morales Band will perform and discuss the history of Texas-Mexican music.

Students can watch the band perform from 7-9 p.m. April 5 in Alkek Library’s Wittliff Collections Gallery on the 7th floor.

Live show featuring DJ, music and comedians

KTSW is presenting a show featuring beats and standup with local DJs and comics. The performance is free and for all ages.

Students and faculty are invited to watch the show from 8-10 p.m. April 5 in LBJ Student Center at George’s Lounge.