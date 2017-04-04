The Scene April 4

Recap of Sunday’s severe weather

A flash flood watch was in effect until 4 p.m. April 2 for Hays County.

Following that came a tornado watch to the following: Buda, city of Hays, Dripping Springs, Kyle, Mountain City, Neiderwald, San Marcos, Uhland, Wimberley and Woodcreek.

Up to 5 inches of rainfall were possible, but did not follow through.

New grooming shop opening in Kyle

Pups & Mutts considers itself a resort for dogs and focuses on supervised open play rather than the typical cage boarding.

Pups & Mutts plans to open at 598 Rebel Drive, Kyle soon. The shop will offer things such as dog boarding, day care and grooming services, according to the Community Impact Newspaper.

For more information, follow up with their Facebook page.

Fit talk on campus

The Student Recreation Center will continue its Fit Talks series with a discussion called “Why are you beYOUtiful?”

The Student Recreation Center will host a talk April 4 about body image and body confidence. The talk will begin at 7 p.m. in the center’s wet classroom.

The event is free to all students. For more information, students can email Kyle Dean at jkd68@txstate.edu.

Southwestern adventure hosted by Texas State

Campus recreation invites students to tour and camp the southwest region of the United States. The trip is set for May 16-19.

Cost and details of the trip can be found on the campus recreation site, and students can email their questions to Celeste Gottschalk at clg153@txstate.edu.

Teacher job fair

A teacher job fair will take place April 4 at the Embassy Suites in San Marcos.

The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. and there will be interviews by invitation only following the fair from 12:20-4 p.m.

For questions, contact Career Services at CareerServices@txstate.edu

Veteran Paper Workshop

The Veteran Paper Workshop is a program that works with veterans to make paper out of old and unserviceable uniforms, and allows veterans to share stories of their service.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 on the Quad between Flowers Hall and Evans Auditorium.

Learn improv at the public library

The San Marcos Pubic Library will be hosting a class April 4 designed for those who want to learn how to do improv comedy.

The class will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. and is free.

The library is located on 625 E. Hopkins St.