Sports April 4

Softball set to play UT

The softball team will take on The University of Texas April 5 at Bobcat Softball Stadium with the game beginning at 6 p.m. The Bobcats are going into the game with a season record of 25-8 after coming off a weekend series loss 2-1 to Georgia State.

Lacrosse won weekend play

The men’s lacrosse team defeated The University of Oklahoma April 1 in San Marcos 13-10 Despite the Sooners unblemished 10-0 record. Jacob Martin led the way offensively for Texas State with four goals and two assists. The Bobcats were scheduled to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders April 2, but the game was cancelled due to weather.

Baseball continues season play

The baseball team will take part in back-to-back mid-week home games. The first on April 4 at 6 p.m. against Prairie View A&M University and the second on April 5 at 6:15 p.m., against the University of Texas-Rio Grand Valley. Texas State is coming off a Sun Belt Conference series against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, where they lost 2-1 in the series.

Football set for first spring scrimmage

The football team will take part in their first spring scrimmage matchup April 15 at 11 a.m. The start of the season will take place Sept. 2 with the Bobcats first game against Houston Baptist. Texas State will then host defending Sun Belt Conference champion Appalachian State on Sept. 16.

Track and field conclude weekend invitationals

The track and field team competed in Texas Relays on March 29-April 2 and hosted the Bobcat Invitational March 30-April 1. At the Bobcat Invitational, Chelsie Decoud, junior jumper, placed first in the women’s high jump with 1.85 meters. Raquel Robinson, sophomore jumper, placed third with 1.70 meters.