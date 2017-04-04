Headlines April 4

Election Commission seeks volunteers

The Hays County Election Commission is looking for citizens interested in serving on a Citizen Committee that will help the Election Commission in choosing new voting machines. The voting machines currently being used are 10 years old and are scheduled to be replaced.

The Citizen Committee will consist of seven citizens who will view demonstrations and will vote on a recommendation.

To be considered, send an email by 12 p.m. April 17 to VoteEquipment@co.hays.tx.us that includes why you would like to be on the committee, any background you have in voting in Hays County or elsewhere, or understanding of the voting process and voting equipment.

Inaugural Youth Commission Meeting Planned

The San Marcos Youth Commission, comprised of students from high schools all around San Marcos, will be having its first meeting 6 p.m. April 19 at at the San Marcos Activity Center. The Youth Commission is made up of 15 students, all serving one year terms, according to Corridor News.

The goal of the Youth Commission is to “instill a passion for civic and community engagement among our youngest future leaders,” said Dr. Michelle Hamilton, Chair of the San Marcos Commission on Children & Youth.

The Youth Commission will meet monthly.

Americas Competitive Exchange will be held at Texas State

Texas State will be hosting the Seventh Americas Competitiveness Exchange on Innovation and Entrepreneurship April 5 featuring 51 high-level representatives from 27 countries.

ACE aims to bring decision-makers throughout the Western Hemisphere “to explore global and regional partnerships and economic development opportunities that will strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. The U.S. ITA and ETA coordinate with the OAS and Department of State to host the event.

ACE will encourage an advancement in manufacturing, bioscience, cybersecurity, life sciences, rural healthcare, disaster recovery and resiliency, information technology and agriculture clusters.

The event is closed to the public, but media coverage is invited.