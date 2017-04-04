Business April 4

Pop-Up Putt-Putt in the square

Downtown SMTX, Texas State Recreation, and YoungLife are hosting a 9-hole putt-putt course April 7. Come to the Historic San Marcos Courthouse, the cost is $5

San Marcos High School and YoungLife will be providing concessions. After food and mini-golf, check out some of San Marcos’ local businesses and look for Texas State Rec Admin students, experts on the subject, to give recommendations on the hottest spots on the square.

Reserve a putt-putt tee time here: https://puttputtsmtx.splashthat.com

Swing on The Square brisket plate fundraiser

During the Swing on The Square event, hosted April 8, brisket plates prepared by Constable David Peterson will be available for $8 and all proceeds will benefit the Greater San Marcos Area Senior’s Association’s Price Center.

Larry Lange & the Lone Star Troubadours will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Hot Texas Swing band will perform from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free and homemade desserts and drinks will be sold separately.

Urban Bricks Pizza Co. is now open

Urban Bricks Pizza Co., located at 420 University Dr., is now open for business with dine-in and carry-out options.

Urban Bricks provides “an authentic Neapolitan pizza at a reasonable price.” Urban Bricks features their “foundation pizzas”, such as the “White Mushroom”, the “Three Little Pigs”, or the “Aloha.” The restaurant has customizable options for pizzas and salads.

To order online please visit: http://www.urbanbrickspizza.com.

Deans going the distance for graduate education

Drs. Andrea Golato, dean of The Graduate College, and Eric Paulson, associate dean of The Graduate College, have decided to run for six and 12 hours respectively in the Jackalope Jam on April 22, already raising $2,800 and running over 128 miles.

Golato and Paulson have done and will do all of this for the students going the extra mile while presenting research at conferences around the globe. They hope to raise $3,500 to add to the Graduate Student Travel Fund, which awards scholarships for two trips per student in Texas, the U.S., or in another country.

Donate Here: http://www.gradcollege.txstate.edu/distance.html

Annual TxStateEdTech conference

On April 22, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the annual TxStateEdTech conference will be held at the College of Education.

Through this conference, Texas State hopes to “empower educators to make positive, innovative, changes in their technology-enhanced teaching practices by having meaningful conversations and building strong, collaborative professional relationships.” The conference will feature makerspace activities, sessions related to gaming and augmented reality, and an “unconference strand”, as well as raffled door prizes.

Attendees will receive breakfast and coffee and can register for the event here: http://edtechconference.wp.txstate.edu.