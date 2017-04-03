Track and field host the Bobcat Invitational

The Texas State track and field team hosted the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos at the Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.

The Bobcat Invitational began Thursday and ran until Saturday.

Schools competing in the tournament included Texas A&M, Texas Southern, New Mexico State, Notre Dame and other colleges from around the nation.

Representing the Bobcats, junior Chelsie Decoud finished in first place in the women’s high jump finals. Decoud finished with 1.85 meters.

Also, in the women’s 100 meter hurdles heptathlon, sophomore Kylah Smith finished in first place with a time of 14.15.

Smith also finished in first place in the women’s long jump heptathlon with 5.40 meters, first place in the women’s javelin throw heptathlon with 33.18 meters and first place overall in the women’s heptathlon with a total of 4717 points.

In the men’s 5000 meter run event, junior Jose Angel Gonzalez finished in third place with a time of 14:50.47.

It was in the men’s decathlon where sophomore Oliver Kjeldsen finished in first place for the Bobcats with a total of 6566 points.

The Bobcats have now competed in ten track and field tournaments, and will compete in their 11th tournament April 14 at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California.

Texas State has four more regular season tournaments left until the Sun Belt Conference Championships begin May 12 in Arlington, Texas.