By Alison Quisenberry

In order to maintain and encourage a growing diverse student body, Texas State leaders have initiated research projects. Dr. Melissa Delgado, associate professor in the school of Family and Consumer Sciences, started the Alcance Project in hopes of improving the lives of Latino students’ education.

The Alcance Project is a research-based initiative. Its goal is to gather information that will help Latino children be more successful in high school by starting programs.

Mexican-American families are called over the telephone, and the parents, as well as the children, are asked questions about their identity, schooling and culture. The answers to the questions from several sources will show patterns that can assist in developing programs in schools.

Brihana Landrum, family and child studies graduate student and a graduate instruction assistant, said when the students are asked to identify themselves, the main goal is to determine whether they give themselves an identify based off of their schooling—what type of student they are—or if they remove themselves from student life completely.

The Alcance Project is composed of volunteers high school age or older and not required to be affiliated with Texas State, who aim to create the best atmosphere possible for those who join the cause. Volunteers are offered community service hours, as well as monthly competitions featuring prizes for the winners, to keep morale high in room 154 of the Family and Consumer Sciences building.

Alondra Martinez, family and child development sophomore, says she is passionate about about volunteering. As a Latina with four younger siblings she reads the questions and can apply them to her culture and upbringing.

“I would want to see how other families respond to these questions because… coming from a family who is really education based, we grew up with goals because we know how important it (education) is seeing how our parents immigrated to here with no education,” Martinez said.

Martinez said it is interesting to hear other families’ answers and relate them to her family. Her parents—who were immigrants from Mexico—had no educational background, but reinforced the importance of school to her and her siblings.

Volunteers that devote at least six hours a week can volunteer to take part in the project. Graduate, undergraduate or high school, everyone is welcome. There is also no need to be bilingual.

The Alcance Project impacts Julie Valdivieso, merchandising and consumer studies graduate student and Columbian international student, by helping her understand what it is like for families in the United States. Valdivieso said sometimes it can make her happy and sometimes it can make her sad, but knows she is helping.

“To me, it’s interesting because I’m from Columbia… so every time I am interviewing families, I feel something because they express what they feel here in the United States and sometimes that makes me feel happy, and sometimes sad,” Valdivieso said.

Landrum said she hopes they can be done with the interviews by August. In January, the project had 118 families left to interview. If the volunteers complete 10 families a week then they will meet the deadline, and begin deciphering the information.

Landrum said the goal is to detect patterns. Once patterns are detected, the research is observed and written over, and used to create programs to encourage and help Latino kids excel in the school system.