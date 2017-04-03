Texas State Writing Center offers workshops to help students succeed

By Connor Brown

Texas State’s Writing Center will host a variety of free workshops this semester, as well as individual sessions to help students develop their skills.

Through May 1, the center will host Write Time! The workshop is designed to help students dedicate more time to their writing in conjunction with providing helpful feedback.

Ren VanderLind, doctoral student and graduate coordinator, assisted in creating the program with help from Writing Center director Dr. Deb Balzhiser.

“It’s designed to be like a writer’s group where you hold yourself accountable for two hours of writing time every week,” VanderLind said. “We’re trying to help build this culture of writing on campus, which is why we’re pushing this workshop.”

Amarilis Castillo, a doctoral student in developmental education, said she appreciates the opportunity to plan and receive feedback on her writing.

“For me, I have a hard time finding time to write or just dedicating time to write,” Castillo said. “I think undergraduates would be surprised how helpful it would be for them to go.”

Write Time workshops are open to all students and are held every Monday from 12-2:30 p.m. and every Thursday from 2-4:30 p.m.

The Writing Center also offers punctuation usage and grammar review workshops for undergraduate students.

Other upcoming workshops include an APA Survival Guide, which teaches students how to succeed using the APA style of writing. According to the Writing Center website, students will learn to cite sources and format papers to meet APA guidelines, which is the preferred formatting style in psychology, sociology and criminology.

The Chicago and Turabian Survival Guide workshop will be held from 4-4:45 p.m. April 5 and will cover how to use footnotes and cite sources in Chicago style with a peer tutor.

The Writing Center is located on the first floor of the ASBN building across from the Den. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Interested parties can go to the Texas State Writing Center website to find more information on workshops and how to register for individual sessions.