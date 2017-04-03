Texas State represents at Texas Relays

The Texas State Track and Field team competed in the 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at the University of Texas Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

The Texas Relays ran from Wednesday to Sunday all day and was broadcasted on the Longhorn Network.

The Bobcats competed against schools such as: Texas A&M, The University of Texas, Baylor, the University of Kansas, Kent State and other schools both in the Sun Belt Conference and non-conference opponents.

Both the men and women teams competed in various events and placed in some.

In the men’s 3000-meter event, sophomore Logan Pittdman and senior Joseph Pena represented Texas State. Pittdman placed fourth with a time of 9:11.47 and Pena placed ninth with 9:22.26.

For the women’s 4×400 meter relay, sophomores Tramesha Hardy and Dawnshae Evans and juniors Sydni Willis and DeAijha Hicks-Boyce finished in seventh place in the finals with 3:41.94.

The men’s team also finished in the finals in the 4×400 meter event. Sophomore Lincoln Warren, junior Demarcus Porter and seniors Gilson Umunnakwe and Dexter Lee finished in fifth place with 3:11.39.

In the women’s high jump event section B, junior Courtney Johnson finished in fourth place for the Bobcats with a jump of 1.70 meters.

It was senior Julie Lange who finished in the top two for the women’s shot put section A event. Lange threw 16.66 meters which lead her to finish in second place.