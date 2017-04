Downtown SMTX, Texas State Recreation, and YoungLife are hosting a 9-hole putt-putt course April 7. Come to the Historic San Marcos Courthouse, the cost is $5.

San Marcos High School and YoungLife will be providing concessions. After food and mini-golf, check out some of San Marcos’ local businesses and look for Texas State Rec Admin students, experts on the subject, to give recommendations on the hottest spots on the square.

Reserve a putt-putt tee time here: https://puttputtsmtx.splashthat.com