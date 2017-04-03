Euphoria Music Festival brings unique culture to Austin

Many events like Austin City Limits and South By Southwest take over the streets of the capital, but Euphoria Music and Camping Festival introduces a unique and exclusive culture to one of the oldest existing ranches in Texas.

Euphoria launched in 2012, and has skyrocketed ever since. Founder Mitch Morales said the 2016 festival welcomed over 15,000 attendees per day—and that number is expected to increase this year.

“We’ve sold tickets in all 50 states and numerous countries, with 30 to 40 percent of the attendees coming from outside of Texas,” Morales said.

Many guests come for the festival’s jam-packed lineup. The 2017 festival will feature hip-hop artists Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug and Post Malone, with EDM acts Alesso, Chromeo and Pretty Lights Live.

More than 80 artists will perform over the span of four days—April 6-9 at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin.

Jeanette Olachia, ACC sophomore, is looking forward to seeing Zeds Dead, one of the festival’s headliners.

Olachia said 2017 will be her first year to attend Euphoria, so she and around 10 friends will attend all four days with general admission camping passes.

Morales said camping is the best way to experience Euphoria.

“It allows you to get in for a while, explore the venue and see all there is to see,” Morales said. “It’s a more affordable and enjoyable route than simply coming for a few hours a day and crashing at a hotel.”

Olachia chooses to attend different festivals each year, and she picked Euphoria because of its unique culture.

“Euphoria is different because it draws a different group of people together,” Olachia said. “ACL is great, but it’s definitely a different feel. At Euphoria, you can walk up to a stranger and start a conversation about anything. The EDM family is really big and welcoming.”

Olachia said those who have never been to an EDM festival should give Euphoria a shot because attendees are always inclusive and accepting of everyone.

“I always encourage newcomers to come out and try it,” Olachia said. “I’ve never met someone who’s come out to a festival and hated it.”

Emily Ferris, digital media innovation sophomore, attended Euphoria in 2016 and said she fell in love with everything it had to offer. She will attend the fest this year as an iHeartRaves promoter.

The festival partnered with Sanctuary Yoga to offer daily classes during the festival, and Ferris said she enjoys that aspect of Euphoria.

“They have the yoga sessions in the campground, and it’s cool to relax for a minute and step aside from the festival to take a mental breather,” Ferris said.

Ferris is also looking forward to the silent disco portion of the festival, where attendees listen to music through headphones and dance.

Morales said the silent disco is one of his favorite parts of the entire festival because it’s a great solution for late night music, which allows some peace and quiet to campers who want to get to bed early.

“The silent disco allows for a more interactive music experience because you can simply take off your headphones and talk to your friends when you’d like,” Morales said. “It occurs in the Art Outside Village right on the bank of Carson Creek, which is one of the more magical places in the venue.”

The Art Outside Village is a festival within a festival, Morales said. It will feature curated art installations, live painters and a gallery. San Marcos’ very own Attic Ted will be featured.

Ferris said Euphoria does a good job at highlighting and showcasing local artists, and even food vendors. Food trucks will be available throughout the festival grounds.

“Euphoria is all about the community and the energy it creates,” Morales said. “We have some characteristics of a bigger festival, but the feel and intimacy of a local event. It’s a festival for fans, by fans—and we think that really shows in the smiling faces created.”