Texas State falls one run short of comeback in 8-7 loss

The Texas State baseball team faced off against Arkansas State, losing 8-7 in the third game of the three-game home series at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats lost game one 13-7 and won game two 16-7 in their doubleheader on March 31, but lost 2-1 in the Sun Belt Conference series.

In the first inning, sophomore Jonathan Ortega made it home from a wild pitch, allowing the Bobcats to jump to an early 1-0 lead over the Red Wolves.

In the third inning Arkansas State was on the board after Red Wolf Joe Schrimp made it home from a single from Garret Rucker

Sophomore Ryan Newman made it home with a combination of a single up the middle from sophomore Jaylen Hubbard and a throwing error from Arkansas State. The Bobcats were up 2-1 at the end of the fourth inning.

After a scoreless three innings, the Red Wolves stole the lead after a four-run inning in the top of the seventh.

Arkansas State’s Schrimp knocked out a two-run homer while Rucker and Tipton each added home runs of their own, putting the Red Wolves up 8-2.

After allowing the Red Wolves to go up by six runs, the Bobcats offense began to show some life in the eighth inning after Ortega homered to left field making it 8-3.

The ninth inning was all Texas State as junior Luke Sherley doubled Hoffman home, Huber singled Sherley home and junior Travon Benton went for a two-run homer, bringing the score 8-7.

Right handed pitcher and true freshman Nicholas Fraze started the game, allowing one hit in six innings pitched.

Head baseball coach Ty Harrington said it was a matter of the Bobcats pitching that needed to match its offensive ability.

“You have to be really good and consistent on the mound because when you play offense and you’re an offensive team, there’s nine guys out there and an umpire, you never know,” Harrington said. “That’s why we got to continue to get better on the mound.”

Next up, Texas State will host Prairie View A&M University at Bobcat Ballpark April 4 at 6 p.m.