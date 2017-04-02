Bobcats drop series against Georgia State after 4-0 decision

The Texas State softball team lost the three-game home series against Georgia State, after dropping 4-0 in game three Saturday.

The Bobcats went 1-2 in the Sun Belt Conference series, winning game two 7-5 of the doubleheader on Saturday and Georgia State winning Friday 5-3.

Texas State’s season record dropped 25-8 and conference record 8-3 after the final game. Georgia State’s record improved 24-12 and a conference record of 9-3.

The Bobcats were scoreless in game three. Twenty-five players went up to bat, with only four hits by Texas State. Five players were left on base during the game as well.

For Georgia State, a double to right center was enough to send a player home in the top of the first. This gave Georgia State a 1-0 lead over the Bobcats.

During the fourth inning, fielding errors and a single gave the Panthers three unearned runs making the final score 4-0.

Randi Rupp, junior pitcher, pitched all seven innings for the Bobcats. Rupp struck out seven players with eight hits, four runs and one earned run. The loss dropped Rupp’s overall season record to 15-5.

Texas State will be back at Bobcat Softball Stadium April 5 to host Texas. The game is scheduled at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Spectrum Sports television.