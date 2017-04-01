Opinions columns are full of—opinions

We strive to be non-biased, nonpartisan and objective in our news reporting while allowing the opinions columnists to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech. The opinions section is not reflective of the views of the entire paper, which is stated under the Main Point in the physical paper.

“The Main Point is the opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board. Columns are the opinions of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the full staff, Texas State University Student Media, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication or Texas State University.”

That being said, our Editorial Board has decided to write this Main Point in order to illuminate the difference between our news and opinions sections and address some concerns readers have.

The University Star has been receiving a lot of criticism from commentators and readers of the paper who believe we are headed into the realm of “fake news” and liberal bias. In order to bolster their claims, objectors link or mention “articles” that they deem full of bias. The problem is, they seldom link to our actual articles but opinions columns.

Opinion and news pieces have different titles in order to let the reader know that they are reading a chock-full of opinion, biased column or a non-biased, objective article. Unfortunately, many of our readers cannot differentiate between the two and question our credibility and demean our organization.

We have also noticed that some “readers” exclaim distaste for a column or article and list concerns that are addressed within the piece. To fully understand a piece, it may take more than a cursory glance at the headline or a quick skim over the story. Whatever questions or concerns that arise could evaporate after reading the piece.

Once that has been done, we will readily answer concerns about possible factual errors and valid critiques of the paper as a whole or an individual article or column. We do ask that when leaving comments readers do not attack the writers personally or insult anyone with hate speech because those comments are unproductive and do not further discussion in any manner.

The paper’s creative staff is made up of students dedicated to improving their writing and learning the ins and outs of a news organization. They are not perfect. We are not perfect. We will make mistakes and have no issue with you, the readers, holding us accountable.

Thank you.