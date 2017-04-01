Five tips for meal prepping in college

By Ana Deloza

Meal prepping isn’t only for the gym buff. These five tips will help make meal prepping easier, tastier, and healthier.

Pick a day

Norma Diaz, bilingual education senior, said she recommends picking one day out of the week to meal prep.

“Sunday nights are usually good because that’s the beginning of my week,” Diaz said. “If I do not meal prep at the beginning of the week, I get too busy to do it later.”

Diaz said setting aside a day to meal prep can be time consuming but it pays off during the week.

Meal prep in bulk

Preparing food in bulk can help save time as well.

Jamela Mavrakis, exercise and sports science junior, said she prefers to cook her food in bulk.

“I cook about a pound of beans and then put them in the freezer,” Mavrakis said. “I defrost a little at a time and this lasts about a month.”

Karen Brasfield, nutrition and foods senior lecturer, said preparing salads in bulk can also be helpful throughout the week.

“Many of my students will pour dressing into the bottom of few mason jars and then put the lettuce and other toppings on top of that,” Brasfield said. “They store it and when they are ready to eat it they just take the jar and shake it up.”

Add snacks

Don’t feel constrained to only prepping meals. Include some of your favorite snacks to add variety.

Brasfield uses her snacks to incorporate different food groups.

“I cut up red bell peppers as a snack and they last me several days,” Brasfield said. “I also know a lot of people that buy baby carrots or regular carrots and wash them and cut them down.”

Mavrakis said smoothies are one of her favorite prepped snacks.

“I’ll make my smoothie in the morning and take it out of the fridge late in the day so I can take it to work with me,” Mavrakis said.

4) Start with basics and add to it later

Mavrakis said she likes to prep a few basic foods at the beginning of the week then add in other foods later.

“If I already have rice and beans, I can just cook a chicken breast when I want to during the week and add it to what I already had,” Mavrakis said.

Brasfield said adding sauces can make a bland meal taste better.

“I like to add mushrooms and a sauce or green chicken curry,” Brasfield said.

5) Add variety

Brasfield encourages adding whole foods to meals because it is a healthy way to add variety.

“Lean meats, whole grains and fresh vegetables are good foods to add into your diet,” Brasfield said.

Brasfield also said she uses a crockpot to meal prep with whole foods.

“Everyone thinks crockpots are for old people,” Brasfield said. “But students can incorporate vegetables into the rice and beans they made in bulk.”