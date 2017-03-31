Sports March 31

Baseball to compete against Arkansas State

After a 9-3 loss against Texas A&M University, the baseball team will compete against Arkansas State University March 31-April 2 at home in a three-game series. Arkansas State will be the seventh Sun Belt Conference game the Bobcats will play so far this season. Texas State has an overall record of 16-9 currently.

Bobcat receives honors after third place finish

Anne-Charlotte Mora, sophomore golfer, was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week. The honor is shared with Troy’s Fátima Fernández Cano. This is the first award of this kind for Mora. She finished tied for third at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, and tied for sixth at the HBU Husky Invitational.

Texas State falls short on Texas A&M road trip

The softball team lost 5-1 to the Texas A&M University March 29 in College Station. Christiana McDowell, freshman utility player, scored the Bobcats only run during the first inning, when Corrina Liscano, senior third baseman, hit a single. Texas State will be back at home for a three-game series April 1-2 against Georgia State.

Track and field to host Bobcat Invitational

The track and field team will host the Bobcat Invitational March 30 – April 1 at the Bobcat Track and Field Stadium. While the Bobcats host their invitational, Texas State will also be competing in Texas Relays in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Texas Relays take place March 29 – April 2.

Men’s golf to host Jim West Intercollegiate

The men’s golf team will host the Jim West Intercollegiate April 10-11 in Bastrop. The last time the team hit the green was at the Lone Star Invitational in San Antonio, where the team finished in 11th place. The Jim West Intercollegiate will be the last tournament of the regular season before the team travels to Destin, Florida, to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championships on April 23-25.